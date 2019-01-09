AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Uzbekistan vs Oman

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is now in full swing and four of the six groups have had their first round of matches. The three Group E and Group F matches tonight will bring the first round to a conclusion.

Uzbekistan and Oman will play the second Group F match of the continental showpiece tonight and here’s looking at how the two teams might line up at the Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah.

UZBEKISTAN (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Ignatiy Nesterov

Defenders: Akmal Shorahmedov, Egor Krimets, Anzur Ismoilov, Oleg Zoteev

Midfielders: Odil Hamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Odil Ahmedov, Ikrom Alibaev

Striker: Marat Bikmaev

OMAN (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Faiz Al-Rushaidi

Defenders: Saad Al-Mukhaini, Mohammed Al-Musalami, Mohammed Al-Balushi, Ali Al-Busaidi

Midfielders: Harib Al-Saadi, Ahmed Mubarak Al-Mahaijri, Jameel Al-Yahmadi, Mohsin Al-Khaldi , Raed Ibrahim Saleh

Striker: Khalid Al-Hajri