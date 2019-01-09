AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Uzbekistan vs Oman

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is now in full swing and four of the six groups have had their first round of matches. The three Group E and Group F matches tonight will bring the first round to a conclusion.
Uzbekistan and Oman will play the second Group F match of the continental showpiece tonight and here’s looking at how the two teams might line up at the Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah.
UZBEKISTAN (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Ignatiy Nesterov
Defenders: Akmal Shorahmedov, Egor Krimets, Anzur Ismoilov, Oleg Zoteev
Midfielders: Odil Hamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Odil Ahmedov, Ikrom Alibaev
Striker: Marat Bikmaev
OMAN (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Faiz Al-Rushaidi
Defenders: Saad Al-Mukhaini, Mohammed Al-Musalami, Mohammed Al-Balushi, Ali Al-Busaidi
Midfielders: Harib Al-Saadi, Ahmed Mubarak Al-Mahaijri, Jameel Al-Yahmadi, Mohsin Al-Khaldi , Raed Ibrahim Saleh
Striker: Khalid Al-Hajri