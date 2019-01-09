Qatar coach Felix Sanchez has praised his group of young players as they kickstart their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign against Lebanon in Group E at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Qatar are the fourth-youngest squad in the tournament with an average age of 24.87 years — only behind AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam, former winners Iraq and Stephen Constantine’s India.

And among the 23-,ember squad, seven were the members of the Qatar U-19 squad that triumphed in the AFC U19 Championship that was held in Myanmar back in 2014. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, this group will be expected to form the core that will represent Qatar at the prestigious tournament they will host in three years’ time.

“There is a group of players that played in the AFC U-19 Championship some years ago and had a good achievement,” said Sanchez, who was promoted as the senior team’s coach after working with Qatar’s youth teams.

“Now, they’re in the first team and it’s a group of – in my point of view – very talented players with the qualities to compete and play in Asia, and of course we want to be here to try to compete against everyone,” he praised the group of youngsters that include forward Akram Afif and defender Assim Madibo.

“But we’re going to focus and we can’t look further than the game against Lebanon because this competition is a few games and you need to be okay in all of them,” said the Spanish coach.

“Everyone is fine and ready to play. We know Lebanon. We saw them playing, we know their strengths and we know it will be a hard game and we’re only focused on that,” he said.

Qatar will also have regional rivals Saudi Arabia and DPR Korea to play against in Group E of the continental championship. Three-time champions Saudi thrashed the North Koreans 4-0 in their opening fixture on Wednesday.

“We’re going to try to show that we’re able to compete against all the Asian teams we’re going to face in the competition, to compete and compete well and get results,” he added.