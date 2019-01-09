Mehdi Taremi, Iran’s two-goal hero from their 5-0 thrashing of Yemen in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, has said that the priority for him and his teammates is three points and not getting their names on the scoresheet.

“For us, the key thing is for the team to win,” the 26-year-old was quoted as saying by the-AFC.com. Taremi opened Iran’s account in the 12th minute before making it 3-0 in the 25th minute against the hapless Asian Cup debutants.

“We don’t care who scores and who becomes the top scorer. Of course, as forwards, we have to score and must always be looking to score,” said the Al Gharafa forward.

“However, I really don’t think about it that much because the priority is always for the team to win,” he added.

Iran will now face AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam in their second group game on January 12. Vietnam narrowly lost out to Iraq in their opening fixture, but Taremi is confident of getting a good result in the coming matches.

“We are very grateful to have won the first game. The first game of any tournament is always very important as it is that game which gives you the motivation for the other matches,” said the Team Melli forward.

“We can now move on with a great win and, hopefully, we will be able to continue in a similar manner,” he added.