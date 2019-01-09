Iraq coach Srecko Katanec has praised Park Hang-seo’s young Vietnam side following their Group D match in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Vietnam had taken the lead twice in the game, but Iraq fought back and nicked a 3-2 win in the 90th minute of the game. And coach Katanec has said that Iraq didn’t expect anything less than a tough challenge from the Vietnam side.

“I wasn’t surprised by Vietnam’s performance,” Katanec was quoted as saying by The National. “We have watched some of their matches and they are a very good side. They are young guys with a lot of speed and energy, and they run a lot,” he said.

“I expected a tough and difficult match, and it turned out to be exactly what I anticipated,” said the former Olympiacos manager after the match.

The coach said that their poor first-half performance might be because his players were nervous. “We didn’t see that personality on the pitch. It may be because it was the first game and the players were nervous,” the Slovenian said.

“The second half was far better. We didn’t concede a goal and we created more scoring chances, and also we didn’t allow our opponent any chances,” Katanec said.