Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has hailed his players following the Golden Dragons’ narrow 3-2 loss against former champions Iraq in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Tuesday.

Vietnam took the lead twice in the Group D encounter, but a spirited Iraq came back from behind and nicked the tie with a 90th-minute winner coming from an Ali Adnan free-kick.

“It is very hard to take this result when you lead twice and then lose in the last minute of the game,” the South Korean tactician was quoted as saying by The National. “But I am very proud of my players,” he added.

Former champions Iraq were under the cosh for the lion share of the game, but the Lions of Mesopotamia managed to score three past the Vietnamese defence in what was an entertaining fixture.

“We already know Iraq are at a higher level than us. Had we got a point from this game, it could have been very useful for us,” Park said. “However, that didn’t happen. Iraq showed a very good performance on the night.”

“They may have been lucky in the last part of the game but they deserved that victory,” he added.

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions will now face Iran in their second group match on January 12 at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

“Hopefully we’ll try to play better against Iran in the next game even though they are a much stronger opponent,” Park hoped.