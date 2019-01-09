AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Japan vs Turkmenistan

Strong favourites Japan will open their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign against Turkmenistan in Group F at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Japan are the most successful national team in the continental championship having won the title on four occasions. However, they have been affected by injuries recently with the likes of Shoya Nakajima and Hidemasa Morita ruled out after being named in the squad.
Turkmenistan, meanwhile, are making just their second appearance in the competition having made their debut in 2004.
So, here are our predicted 11s for the Group F encounter.
JAPAN (4-4-1-1)
Goalkeeper: Masaaki Higashiguchi
Defenders: Sho Sasaki, Maya Yoshida, Takahiro Tomiyasu, Yuto Nagatomo
Midfielders: Gaku Shibasaki, Ritsu Doan, Wataru Endo, Takashi Inui, Takumi Minamino
Forward: Yuya Osako
TURKMENISTAN (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Mammet Orazmuhammedow
Defenders: Serdar Annaorazow, Mekan Saparow, Zafar Babajanow, Güýçmyrat Annagulyýew
Midfielders: Serdar Geldiyew, Resul Hojayew, Ruslan Mingazov, Altymyrat Annadurdiyev, Arslanmyrat Amanow
Forward: Wahyt Orazsähedow