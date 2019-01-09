AFC Asian Cup 2019: My players will be able to challenge Japan, says Turkmenistan coach Yazguly Hojageldiyew

Turkmenistan are not willing to back down from a fight, as they take on Japan in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter.

The tournament has already seen some shock results so far, and for Turkmenistan head coach Yazguly Hojageldiyew, this is a chance for the world to see the true ability of his players.

“We know where Japan stand. They are a very good team and we saw how they played in the FIFA World Cup. Their depth is such that you can’t distinguish who their key players are,” the coach said.

“However, we also have a strong desire to perform and I believe that my players, who showed great determination to qualify for the Finals, will be able to challenge Japan.”

It won’t be a simple task though, as Turkmenistan come up against a formidable Japanese side, with the Samurai Blue already considered the tournament favorites by many and don’t lack any attacking threat whatsoever.

But Turkmenistan are clearly up for this one, and it makes for an exciting scene as we look ahead to Group F at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Picture Credits: AFC.com