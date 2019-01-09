AFC Asian Cup 2019: Target is just to win, says Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu ahead of Turkmenistan clash

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has admitted that following a shock string of results in the first round of matches at the AFC Asian Cup 2019, his side are going in with the intention of simply picking up a win against Turkmenistan.

The tournament has provided a lot of entertainment so far, and has seen some interesting results, with Australia going down 1-0 to Jordan, and India beating Thailand 4-1 in their Group A clash.

And with Japan now in the spotlight, their coach wants no chances taken.

“This has been a tournament of surprises so far with Australia (1-0 to Jordan) and Thailand losing (4-1 to India), and Korea Republic scoring a 1-0 win over Philippines. The results prove just how hard opening matches can be and our target will be simple against Turkmenistan – just a win,” Moriyasu said.

“In fact, every match will be tough and the players know this. We may have a team with a blend of experienced and young players but all are up to the task. We want to win the AFC Asian Cup.”

“When I assumed the post of head coach after the FIFA World Cup, I decided that it was best to have a blended squad as we want to continue building Japanese football.

“I hope the young players in the squad take this challenge and perform in the Asian Cup as this will not only benefit the national team in the long run but also their individual careers,” the coach went on.

The Samurai Blue will be keen on a victory to give the team and their fans an early lift.

