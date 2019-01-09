AFC Asian Cup 2019: Saudi Arabia 4-0 DPR Korea, Player Ratings

To open Group E of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Saudi Arabia were dominant in their 4-0 victory over DPR Korea.

Many hoped the underdogs would try and battle against the contenders but the pressure proved to be too much for DPR Korea to handle.

FOX Sports Asia rates the performances of the players after their battle.

SAUDI ARABIA

GK: Mohammed Al Owais (7/10)

He was relatively untested through the match and in the rare occasions that DPR Korea attacked, he was up to the task.

Had a few errors early in the match but didn’t prove to be important in the overall result. A clean sheet is always a positive for a keeper.

DF: Mohammed Al-Burayk (7/10)

He was a solid presence in the back line for Saudi Arabia. With the match mostly played in DPR Korea’s defensive third, Saudi defenders were unchallenged but when needed were able to answer.

Confidence-building performances moving forward.

DF: Ali Hadi Albulayhi (7/10)

Had moments in the match where he needed to be ready and was able to answer the call.

A solid presence in full-back position and had a great partnership with Mohammed Al-Fatil.

DF: Mohammed Al-Fatil (9/10)

Scored the match’s second goal which came from a deflection coming from a set-piece, he was excellent in both halves.

Was reliable and controlling in the rare occasions that DPR Korea attacked but also threatened when joining in the midfield.

DF: Yaseer Alshahrani (7/10)

Had a decent shift and was part of a very threatening left flank that constantly bombarded DPR Korea with attempts.

Was substituted late in the game but already put in a good performance.

MF: Salem Al Dawsari (8/10)

The skipper scored and was all over the pitch especially in the first half. He would threaten on both flanks and DPR Korea couldn’t handle him.

He was the only Saudi Arabia player booked in injury time of the first half.

MF: Hussain Almoqahwi (7/10)

Saudi Arabia won the match by controlling possession and attacking relentlessly. He was constantly a part of the action and needed to be checked by the DPR Korea defence.

Failed to score but was important in the build-up of multiple plays.

MF: Abdulaziz Al-Bishi (7/10)

Part of the midfield quartet that dominated DPR Korea and constantly tested the Korean defence, he put on a decent shift.

Played over an hour before being substituted in the 71st minute.

MF: Hatan Bahbri (8/10)

Opened the scoring for Saudi Arabia, he was excellent throughout the match, completely outplaying his counterparts.

Had multiple chances and could have scored more if he was more clinical.

FW: Fahad Al Muwallad (8/10)

Completed the scoring for Saudi Arabia by netting their fourth, he deserved the goal after putting on a great shift.

His deep runs and link-up plays with the wingers and midfielders made life difficult for the DPR Korea defences.

SUBSTITUTES:

Hamdan Al Shamrani (NA)

Brought in late in the game, didn’t have much of an impact as the match was already won.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb (5/10)

Played for 20 minutes but did not make much of an impact.

Mohammed Al-Saiari (NA)

Late substitution when the match was already won.

DPR KOREA

GK: Ri Myong-guk (4/10)

Had a poor game and was constantly tested by the Saudi Arabia attack.

At times he looked lost and seemed to freeze when called upon for some action.

DF: Kim Chol-Bom (4/10)

DPR Korea wanted to be strong in the back line and started off well but they were often careless and resulted in a lot of cards.

He picked up the game’s first card which could have easily been a straight red.

DF: An Song-IlI (5/10)

In the earlier part of the match had success despite Saudi Arabia constantly threatening.

However, he was unable to stop the goals from coming in once they came. Substituted out to start the second half.

DF: Jang Kuk-Chol (5/10)

Just like his partner, he had a relatively good shift early in the match despite constantly being tested.

He was eventually substituted out due to an apparent injury, but the match had already been lost at the time.

DF: Kim Song-Gi (5/10)

The only defender not to be given a card or substituted out, he was able to help the team as much as he could.

Unfortunately, they came across a team with a solid attack.

DF: Ri Il-Jin (4/10)

Picked up a yellow card in the second half and had a difficult time managing Saudi Arabia’s attack.

Saudi Arabia had too much attacking prowess down the flank that DPR Korea couldn’t manage.

MF: Jong Il-Gwan(4/10)

Proved to be outclassed by Saudi Arabia midfielders, was constantly frustrated.

Picked up a yellow card in the match.

MF: Ri Yong-jik (4/10)

Substituted in injury time of the second half, failed to make much of an impression as Saudi Arabia were dominating.

He needs to bounce back in the coming matches.

MF: Ri Un-Chol (4/10)

Was relatively a non-factor in the match, he is the only midfielder not to be given a card or substituted.

Succumbed to Saudi Arabia’s potent offence.

MF: Han Kwang Song (2/10)

Ahead of the competition, many were eager to see what he could bring to the table.

Unfortunately, he picked up two yellow cards and did not finish the match. He will miss out on the next battle.

FW: Pak Kwang-Ryong (3/10)

With DPR Korea constantly on the back foot, he was largely relegated to defensive duties.

Naturally, he was unable to make a mark in the match.

SUBSTITUTES:

Rim Kwang-Hyok (NA)

Failed to make a mark as he entered in injury time of the second half.

Kim Kyong-Hun (4/10)

Came in to play the entire second half but made little difference in stopping Saudi Arabia from attacking.

Ri Chang-Ho (4/10)

Also brought in with decent amount of playing time remaining but failed to make his mark.