AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 Talking Points as Saudi Arabia start campaign with a resounding 4-0 win over DPR Korea

One of the pre-tournament favourites Saudi Arabia started their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign with a resounding 4-0 win over 10-man DPR Korea.

Saudi Arabia get maximum points after a dominating display against DPR Korea. The final score is 4-0.#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KSAvPRK pic.twitter.com/jvmptLcH61 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 8, 2019

Hatan Bahbri opened the scoring for them in the 28th minute, a lead which was doubled by Mohammed Al-Fatil nine minutes later. North Korea youngster Han Kwang Song was then sent off after a second bookable offence a minute before the half-time which cleared Saudi’s path.

After a slow start to the second half, Salem Al Dawsari scored for the Green Falcons in the 70th minute before Fahad Al Muwallad capped off the night by getting onto the scoresheet himself.

Here are five talking points from the Group E encounter.

Saudi take time to get into the groove

The Green Falcons started the match slowly and did not create any clear-cut opportunity for the first 20 minutes. It was after the 20-minute mark that Juan Antonio Pizzi’s men found their feet and started constructing an attack after another.

A string of set-pieces, both corner and free-kicks, ultimately opened the floodgates as the three-time Asian Cup champions went on to get three more in the match.

DPR Korea miss gilt-edged opportunities

There were periods in the match when the North Koreans showed glimpses of what they can offer. Their young star Han Kwang Song got the first opportunity to get his team level but his header from 10 yards out was wayward and above the bar.

35′ DPR KOREA ATTACK A rare occasion, DPR Korea have two chances to level the score but fail to convert. Header goes over the bar. Still 1-0 to Saudi.#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KSAvPRK pic.twitter.com/Zil36CCke0 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 8, 2019

Two more opportunities in the second half were saved brilliantly by Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais, who was at his best tonight. If not for him, the Green Falcons might not have gone back from the match with a clean sheet.

Gulf of class between the sides

Here’s a look at the stats after 90 minutes of action between Saudi Arabia and DPR Korea.#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KSAvPRK pic.twitter.com/DKMEdNfI3h — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 8, 2019

Juan Antonio Pizzi’s men were a level or two above their Korean counterparts. Though many might argue that the red card tilted the match heavily in favour of Saudi, they were anyway 2-0 up by the time Han Kwang Song was sent off.

The Green Falcons kept almost 75% of the ball and had nine more attempts on goal. They even played over 400 passes more than the DPR Korea players and still had a 90.4% pass completion rate as compared to North Korea’s 66.4.

Saudi need to work on their defence

77′ DPR KOREA ATTEMPT Saudi’s keeper needed to be on his toes as DPR Korea have their best attempt at the moment but it was eventually flagged as offside. Regardless, it was a great save to keep the clean sheet.#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KSAvPRK pic.twitter.com/zuxBkgdLAB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 8, 2019

The fact that Mohammed Al Owais was called into action on three different occasions where the ball was certain to go into the net if not for his acrobatic saves, highlights that the Saudi defence still has some work to do as they move ahead in the tournament.

In all of those chances, the Korean forwards were in acres of space and had all the time in the world to place their shot into the Saudi goal. Something to work upon even afte a 4-0 win for the Green Falcons.

DPR Korea will miss their young star

45′ DPR KOREA RED CARD Second yellow for DPR Korea’s star sees him off the pitch as DPR Korea are down to 10 men.#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KSAvPRK pic.twitter.com/ZpWjnl9Y9B — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 8, 2019

The 20-year-old centre forward, Han Kwang Song, who is currently contracted with Serie A side Cagliari, was supposed to lead the side from the front. However, two yellow cards in a space of eight minutes meant his stay on the pitch was cut down to 44 minutes.

He missed an easy chance before being sent off as well which could have sent DPR Korea level with Saudi and perhaps changed the complexion of the game. The youngster will miss the next match agaisnt Lebanon, which is crucial for his side’s chances of progressing to the knockouts.