Watch: Salem Al-Dawsari makes it 3-0 against DPR Korea in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter

Saudi Arabia ensured that three points headed to them as Salem Al-Dawsari made it 3-0 in the second half with a well taken finish. DPR Korea hardly had a say as they look deflated in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 clash.

The ten men of DPR Korea had no answer as Al-Dawsari was allowed time and space to move the ball onto his left foot and slot home smartly as their opponents watched on.

The Koreans faced an issue from the start as they failed to deal with the Saudis passing ability, and now look dead and buried in this one.

Take a look at the third goal of the game below: