Watch: Saudi Arabia take the lead against DPR Korea in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 clash

Saudi Arabia broke the deadlock with a sensational goal in the first half against DPR Korea in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 clash.

The goal was all about the touch of class from winger Hattan Bahebri who cut inside from the left wing, took the ball onto his right foot and rifled a shot past the helpless DPR Korean goalkeeper.

It was in keeping with the flow of the game as well, since Saudi Arabia have dominated much of the first half and have passed the ball around at will.

Take a look at the stunning goal below: