AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iraq 3-2 Vietnam, Player Ratings

Yet another high scoring game ensued between Iraq and Vietnam, as the Iraqis ran out 3-2 winners in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter. We take a look at how each player fared:

Iraq

GK- J. Hasan (5) Conceded two goals and was sloppy at times in this one. Will be disappointed with the finishes.

DF- A. Adnan (8) Popped up with a sensational free-kick in stoppage time to hand Iraq a win. Defending suspect at times.

DF- F. Putros (6) Was subbed off in this one and didn’t have the defensive know-how he probably should have had.

DF- A. Attiya (5) Conceded an own goal and allowed too many Vietnamese runs ahead of him.

DF- A. Khalaf (6) Gave too much space at times, though looked solid in spells.

DF- W. Al-Lami (6) Was taken off to bring some attacking threat to Iraq, could have done better overall.

MF- S. Abdullah (7) Controlled midfield well and had some good moments in the game. Second half was lively.

MF- O. Rashid (7) Picked up a yellow card in the game, but had some moments to shine before he was finally taken off.

MF- H.A. Al-Saedi (8) Stayed on for the ninety minutes and proved his worth in the second half with runs and passes.

FW- A. Yasin (8) After a slightly leggy first half, picked up the pace in the second and helped out Muhanad Ali.

FW- M. Ali (9) Was lively from the get-go and scored a brilliant first for Iraq. Grew into the game as well.

Substitutes

H. Tariq (9) An inspired call as it turned out, turned the game on its head with a goal after coming on.

B. Rasan (7) Limited impact, but did as he had to for Iraq.

A. Mhawi (7) Came on for a bit of guile towards the end and added something different.

Vietnam

GK- V. Dang (4) Aside from a few good saves, conceding three is nowhere near good enough.

DF- H. Nguyen (6) Wasn’t in the best of positions at times, and found himself wanting in certain areas. Also picked up a yellow.

DF- D.M. Do (6) Tried to push the team forward but Iraq made a number of runs which weren’t tracked. Was booked too.

DF- N. Que (7) Had some moments in the game where he made telling touches, but overall looked flaky.

DF- T. Bui (6) Would have liked to have had more of an impact in defence, but is young and will learn.

DF- Phong Hong Duy Nguyen (7) Made some good runs in the game on the left flank, but was left open too.

MF- Q. Nguyen (8) Played the whole game and grew into it. Made some lovely passes stick.

MF- L. Truong (7) Had to be subbed off for Vietnam. Would have liked slightly more involvement.

MF- H.Do (8) Stayed on for his nation and had a solid game with impact in first and second half.

MF- P. Van Duc (7) Couldn’t last the whole game, would have liked to score as well.

FW- C. Nguyen (9) Scored in the first half to make it 2-1 and looked the most likely to score again.

Substitutes

V.H. Doan (6) Came on to make Vietnam solid in their shape but couldn’t have a huge impact.

Huy Hung Nguyen (6) Not a whole lot he could do, would have liked more time for an impact.

H. Chinh (6) Another sub who would have wanted to attack more than he actually did.