Iraqi left back Ali Adnan sinks a supremely struck freekick, worthy of winning any contest, into the top right hand corner of Vietnam’s goal in the 90th minute to steal the match in its dying embers.

Vietnam were visibly hanging on in the last 15 minutes or so as Iraq probed and probed without any reward. Finally, in the 90th minute, a moment of indiscretion from Nguyen Phong Hong Duy outside the penalty box saw Iraq awarded a freekick.

Ali Adnan, who was fouled heavily just 14 seconds into the match, inserted himself into the picture once again in the dying moments to send the ball past the despairing dive of the Vietnamese keeper and into the top corner.

90' IRAQ GOAL! A beautifully taken free kicks gives Iraq the lead! A left-footed shot curled away from the keeper and through to the net. Is that the winner??#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #IRQvVIE pic.twitter.com/w1HSLEnvZe — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 8, 2019

Iraq 3 – Vietnam 2. He may have just stolen the match for the Iraqis right at the end.