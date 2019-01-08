Watch: Substitute Humam Tareq Faraj levels proceedings against Vietnam with a close range finish

A speculative ball from deep in the left wing ended up at the feet of Humam Tareq Faraj who was only too happy to apply the finish and bring the scoreline between Iraq and Vietnam to 2-2.

Mohanad Ali met the cross with a header that bounced uncomfortably in front of the Vietnamese goalkeeper, and all he could do was palm it out weakly.

Ali chased the ball in the six yard box but Vietnamese bodies were thrown around to prevent him from shooting, meaning that the ball squirted out to substitute Tareq Faraj’s feet, who lifted the ball past the ‘keeper from close range to square up the match in the 60th minute.

Here are other angles of the goal. It was a great cross and Iraq attackers found a way to finish.#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #IRQvVIE pic.twitter.com/TD0Wcga7N4 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 8, 2019

At 2-2, and neither team looking especially solid at the back, this could come down to who takes their chances better in the remainder of the match.