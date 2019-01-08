Watch: Nguyen Cong Phuong puts Vietnam 2-1 up against Iraq in AFC Asian Cup 2019

Nguyen Cong Phuong poked home from close range in the 42nd minute to restore Vietnam’s one goal lead. Vietnam lead 2-1 heading into the half time break.

Vietnam’s right wing back Nguyen Trong Hoang was found with space to dribble into after more slick build up play from Vietnam released him.

He shifted the ball onto his left foot and tried to place it into the far corner using the two Iraqi defenders ahead of him as a screen. The Iraqi keeper managed to get a hand to the shot, but could only palm it into Cong Phuong’s path to leave the forward with an easy tap in. The defender covering him should have done better!

No controversy this time around with who the goal is being credited to. That’s Cong Phuong’s goal.