Watch: Iraq equalize against Vietnam at AFC Asian Cup 2019 through smart finish by Muhanad Ali

Iraq will heave a sigh of relief as they almost immediately managed to hit back against Vietnam in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter.

The goal was scored by Muhanad Ali for the Iraqis, who looked slightly shell-shocked after the first goal went in from Vietnam. That may have been an own goal, but there was no contention about this one.

It was a smart finish by Ali, who had a couple of chances earlier too, but finally got his goal this time around, with a swing of the right foot. Game on now.

Watch the moment Ali equalized below: