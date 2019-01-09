Vietnam suffered a late disappointment against Iraq as a very late Ali Adnan free-kick inflicted a 3-2 defeat on them in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 opener at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.



So, here’s FOX Sports Asia’s five key talking points from an entertaining game for the neutrals.

1) Park springs a surprise as Van Hau dropped







19-year-old Doan Van Hau was touted as one of the most exciting youngsters in the tournament, but Park Hang-seo decided to surprise the fans and pundits alike when he picked 22-year-old Nguyen Phong Hong Duy ahead of Van Hau for that left wing-back role in their Asian Cup opener.

Van Hau, the Hanoi FC man, was one of the most impressive stars for the Golden Dragons as they lifted the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last month while Hong Duy spend most part of the tournament warming the bench. However, it look like it is role reversal for the duo in the Asian Cup.

The HAGL player gave a good account of himself for the most part of the game, but conceded the free kick from which Iraq finally found the winner in the 90th minute! It will be interesting to see who the South Korean coach will prefer going into their second game against three-time champions Iran.

2) Asian Cup 2019’s youngest player impresses

Mohanad Ali is someone who has carried with him a fair share of controversy. The Al-Shorta SC attacker is just 18 years, 6 months and 8 days old meaning he will be the youngest star to take the field at UAE 2019. But, many have claimed that the striker is actually 21 and not 18!

Although there is no doubting the youngster’s skills with a football as he once again proved how lethal he is in front of the goal at the expense of Vietnam this time around. He levelled the scores at 1-1 after dancing past Vietnamese defenders and was also behind their second goal converted by Humam Tariq at the hour-mark.

3) Cong Phuong worthy successor to veteran Anh Duc?

It was huge news when Park Hang-seo announced his 23-man squad for the Asian Cup without the veteran duo of Nguyen Van Quyet and Nguyen Anh Duc. Anh Duc, especially, led the scoring charts for his nation at the successful AFF Cup campaign recently and many wondered where the goals will come for the Golden Dragons in his absence.

But it looks like we have an answer for that question as 23-year-old Nguyen Cong Phuong proved that he is capable of leading Vietnam’s attack at the highest level. The HAGL striker was a willing runner all evening and forced the mistake from the Iraqi defence that led to the first own goal. He also got one against his name as he tapped in from a Nguyen Trong Hoang shot.

4) Ali Adnan’s moment of brilliance breaks Vietnamese hearts

After Humam scored the second for the Lions of Mesopotamia, Vietnam were happy to settle for a draw and take a point from their opening group fixture — as seen by their coach sending on defender Van Hau in place of Phan Van Duc. However, that did not go to plan accordingly for the Vietnamese.

Vietnam conceded a free-kick at the death of the game some 25 yards away from the goal and Iraq’s Adnan stepped up to take the set-piece and the 25-year-old who plays for Serie A’s Atlanta on loan from La Liga club Udinese produced a peach of a strike to give the Iraqis the winner at the stroke of 90 minutes!

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam could have done little about the striker as the ball whistled past the outstretched keeper and landed at the back of the goal undoing all the good work Vietnam had done on the evening.

5) Vietnam’s 18-match winning streak comes to an end

🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳#DidYouKnow: Vietnam are currently on a national-record 18-game unbeaten run. Can they keep the streak going during @afcasiancup? More stats here

👉 https://t.co/p0dVgtzqJp pic.twitter.com/iv5tHTkVC8 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 6, 2019

Vietnam went into the tournament with an enviable record of not losing 18 international matches on the trot. The run which stretched back to 2017 was the longest active unbeaten streak in international football and took them from a FIFA World Ranking of 130 in September 2017 to the top 100 in the latest update.

However, that has come to an end and in a cruel manner in Abu Dhabi on their opening match in the Asian Cup. But, we wouldn’t put it beyond Park and his boys to go on another such run very soon!