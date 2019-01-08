Watch: Ail Faez scores an own goal as Vietnam go 1-0 up against Iraq in AFC Asian Cup 2019

The Group D clash between Iraq and Vietnam sees Ali Faez score an unfortunate own goal in the 24th minute. Vietnam go 1-0 up.

It was a tightly contested affair until then, but some brilliant combination play from Vietnam in the middle of the park sees Nguyen Quang Hai play Nguyen Cong Phuong through on goal.

In his attempt to prevent Cong Phuong from getting the final touch, Iraqi defender Ali Faez ended up inadvertently sending the ball past his onrushing ‘keeper.

An unfortunate moment for Iraq, but slimmest of margins count in this level of the game.