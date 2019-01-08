AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Iraq vs Vietnam

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam will face former Asian champions Iraq as they open their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign at the sprawling Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Vietnam are riding on the confidence of tasting the country’s second AFF Cup glory when they defeated Malaysia 3-2 over the two-legged final held last month while the Lions of Mesopotamia are looking to regain lost glory in the continental championship.

With three-time champions Iran expected to coast to the knockout stages from the group, the clash between Iraq and Vietnam could very well decide who among them will make it to the Round of 16 as the second-placed team.

So, here are five key facts as Group E action continues.

1) Vietnam’s second appearance in the continental championship

Vietnam have only made it to the Asian Cup once after their reunification back in 1976. And they did not disappoint when they made it to the continental champions as one of the co-hosts in 2007.

They made it out of their group which featured Japan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

2) The Golden Dragons’ only victory in the Asian Cup



Vietnam might have reached the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup in 2007 and also played 1956 and 1960 editions as the then South Vietnam, but their only victory in the competition remains to be the one against 2019 hosts UAE.

The match took place at Vietnam’s very own My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on July 8, 2007 and with around 40,000 Vietnamese fans watching, the Golden Dragons recorded a 2-0 victory over the Emiratis to begin their campaign with a bang.

After a goalless first half, Becamex Binh Duong forward Huynh Quang Thanh gave the home team the lead in the 64th minute before legendary striker Le Cong Vinh doubled their advantage nine minutes later.

3) Park and his boys looking for 2007 revenge

2018 was a fantastic year for Vietnamese football as their U-23 side reached the final of the AFC U-23 Championship in China and took the fourth place in the 2018 Asian Games before finally lifting the AFF Suzuki Cup in December.

Hoping to get their 2019 off to a good start, coach Park Hang-Seo and his team will be looking to avenge a defeat from the 2007 edition of the Asian Cup when they face Iraq on Tuesday.

After progressing as the second-placed team in their group behind Japan, Vietnam faced Iraq in the quarterfinals of the 2007 tournament, but went down 2-0 to the eventual champions as Younis Mahmoud scored a brace.

With Vietnamese football on a high, they wouldn’t get a better opportunity to avenge the past defeat.

4) Iraq’s successful Asian Cup streak

While Vietnam are making their second appearance in the competition after their reunification, Iraq have made it to the continental stage on nine occasions.

And the 2019 edition in the UAE will be their seventh straight Asian Cup appearance — a run that started 23 years ago in 1996. They only won the championship during that period lifting the trophy in 2007 when the tournament was co-hosted by Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

5) The Lions of Mesopotamia usually are strong in the group stages



Iraq have reached the knockout stages of the Asian Cup in each of their last seven appearances.

This includes the championship-winning campaign in 2007 as well as the 2015 Asian Cup held in Australia where they reached the semifinals only to be defeated by Korea Republic 2-0.