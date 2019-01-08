AFC Asian Cup 2019: Napoli stars Mertens, Koulibaly and Younes wish Lebanon luck

Lebanon are set to return to the Asian Cup after a 19-year hiatus and they have received an added boost ahead of their opening game against Qatar in the form of a message from Napoli stars Dries Mertens, Kalidou Koulibaly and Amin Younes.

The Napoli trio have sent across their best wishes to the Lebanese players and expressed their desire to see them succeed.

Amin Younes, who joined the Italian side from Ajax this season, is of Lebanese descent and he often heads down to Lebanon to visit his family.

As for the Cedars, they will be looking to get their campaign off to a bright start when they face Qatar on Wednesday.