AFC Asian Cup 2019: Everyone has to do their job – DPR Korea coach Kim Yong-jun

DPR Korea head coach Kim Yong-jun has said that his players will have to be at their top for the full 90 minutes if they are to get a good result in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

North Korea will face Saudi Arabia in their opening Group E match of the continental championship at the Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

DPR Korea have failed to win a match in the competition since 1980, but their 35-year-old coach believes this time could be different.

“Of course I am expecting us to have a better result than in our tournament history and I have told the players that every player has to be together and play with team spirit for all 90 minutes,” said Kim in the news conference ahead of the match. “Everyone has to do their job,” he added.

Kim’s squad is headlined by 20-year-old forward Han Kwang-song who plays for Italian club AC Perugia on loan from Serie A side Cagliari Calcio.

“Yes, he is playing tomorrow and he is blending well with the other players. His condition is very good and he has a good sense of scoring goals. We will be relying on him in [Tuesday’s] match,” the coach said.

(Photo credit: The-AFC.com)