AFC Asian Cup 2019: History counts for nothing – Saudi Arabia coach Pizzi

Saudi Arabia head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has said that the history three-time champions Saudi have in the competition will count for nothing as they being their campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia will face DPR Korea in their first Group E match of the Asian Cup at the Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai in Tuesday’s late kickoff.

The Saudis won the continental championship in 1984, 1988 and 1996. However, they have crashed out in the group stages at both the 2011 and 2015 editions of the tournament

And the former Chile coach believes the team’s history in the tournament will count for nothing when they face North Korea in their opener.

“I think it is a good opportunity to implement our way of playing and overcome [Tuesday’s] opponents. Previous results in this competition aren’t something we can depend on in [Tuesday’s] game,” said the former Spain striker.

“I respect all the opponents we might face and, personally, I think history doesn’t count in this situation because you have to prove you are better than the opponent,” Pizzi said.

“All tournaments are different from each other. and we can’t evaluate the Saudi team in other editions of the Asian Cup thinking it might be repeated,” the coach added.



Saudi Arabia’s preparations for the Asian Cup took a major hit when Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Salman Al-Faraj failed to recover from an injury before the tournament. Al-Hilal FC star Al-Faraj has been replaced by Al-Ahli Saudi FC midfielder Nooh Al-Mousa.

“We took as much as time as we could to declare the final playing list and we tried in every way to keep Salman with us,” said the former Valencia manager.

“We understand and appreciate the effort made by Salman in trying to be with us, but unfortunately he didn’t pass the final test in the final training session and that’s why he had to call another player to the tournament,” said Pizzi.

Saudi also have matches against Qatar and Lebanon in Group E of the competition.