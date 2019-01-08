Iraq, who kick off their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign under new head coach Srecko Katanec later today, seem to have tempered their expectations in the lead-up to the tournament; a sentiment echoed by their Slovenian manager who refused to set targets for his side.

Katanec instead stressed on the importance of taking each game one at a time and building from there.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Iraq’s opening Asian Cup game against Vietnam, Katanec said, “The first match is always very important and that is what our focus is on now. If you ask me for a target, I will tell you that it is to win every game and if we do that, you know what it means at the end.”

The 55-year-old took charge of the Lions of Mesopotamia just over three months ago, but feels his side’s preparations have been up to the mark given the circumstances. “We are prepared. Our (training) camp was good and the players are where I want them to be.”

He also refused to be drawn in to a discussion about his starting lineup, saying he trusts each of his players to get the job done when the time comes. “I know the lineup, I’m fully convinced by my team, but as I said, we prepared very well but you never know as every game is a different story.

“We have qualities and if our players give everything, we will play a good game. About the result, you never but I am very confident with the team.”

Iraq finished a commendable fourth last time out, and will be setting their sights on a similar run in 2019 as well.