Debutants Philippines played out a neck-and-neck battle against Asian superpowers Korea Republic in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Tuesday.

Though the match ultimately ended 1-0 in favour of the Koreans, Philippines surprised one and all with an impressive display in their first-ever appearance in the continental championship.

And their veteran star Stephan Schrock has said that it was indeed a display that the whole team is proud of. However, he also expressed some disappointment in not not nicking a point against the Taeguk Warriors.

“Yeah we are very proud of that result. I mentioned earlier, Germany even lost 2-0 against Korea [Republic at the 2018 FIFA World Cup],” Schrock told the-AFC.com.

“We surprised everyone I think with the performance tonight,” he added.

“They have a lot of good players, they are composed and technically, tactically much above average for Asian players. We are happy with the performance, of course we hoped for a draw or a win, but we couldn’t get it and we have to take it,” he said.

“After a game like this you will be having one teary eye and one which is okay with the result and with the performance. Korea is an outstanding team in Asia and everyone knows it, so we can be happy with that,” said the 32-year-old.

The Ceres-Negros FC midfielder said that he had received word of appreciation from friends around the globe for the grit the Azkals displayed during the 90 minutes in the Group C match.

“I talked to some friends in Germany and from Iran, I received a lot of messages from other teams where former teammates are, and they are saying we did very well and we have something to build on,” said Schrock, who represented Germany at the youth level.

“We have confidence, that’s why we qualified in the first place, and we believe always in ourselves to upset someone and be annoying to the other teams,” he said after the South Korea game.

Philippines will now face China, who began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Kyrgyz Republic, on January 11.