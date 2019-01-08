AFC Asian Cup 2019: India coach Stephen Constantine slams ‘nonsensical’ media for questioning his tactics

India national team coach Stephen Constantine has slammed his critics – and the media in particular – stating that second-guessing his every decision is ‘wrong’ and ‘complete nonsense.’

Constantine has been under the scanner for a while now, with fans and the media criticising many of his team selections and tactics.

Amid rumours of rifts between the coach and the players, Constantine’s job was rumoured to be on the line, ultimately dependant on India’s performance in the Asian Cup.

However, the English coach silenced all his naysayers with a tactical masterclass in India’s opening Asian Cup 2019 game against Thailand.

The Blue Tigers romped to a 4-1 win and Constantine, while speaking to ESPN in the aftermath of the victory, said, “You guys have your own opinions, and I don’t have a problem with that. But when you start criticising players that I have put in, or second-guessing my opinion, you know, it’s just wrong.”

“Some of the crap that you have been saying about me, the team, about some of the players. It’s just nonsense. You’ve just got to let somebody get on with the work.”

He did, however, reserve praise for the Indian fans who were quite vocal in their support of the team.

While the media has been critical of Constantine in the past, a lot of it could be attributed to his own doing, with the manager often avoiding and even discouraging his players from giving interviews.

Whether his words have any effect on his detractors remains to be seen.