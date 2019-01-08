AFC Asian Cup 2019: Injured Salman Al-Faraj, Abdullah Al-Khaibari dropped from Saudi Arabia squad

Saudi Arabia’s preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 took a major hit, with midfielder Abdullah Al-Khaibari ruled out of the tournament after failing to recover from a thigh injury.

Sultan Al Ghannam has been called up as his replacement and will join the squad ahead of their game against DPR Korea.

Meanwhile, Salman Al Faraj too has failed to recover in time for Saudi’s opening game, with midfielder Nooh Al-Mousa earning a call-up to the side in his place.

👤 | انضم لاعب الوسط نوح الموسى لمعسكر المنتخب الوطني الأول في #كأس_آسيا2019، ويشارك الآن في التدريبات الجماعية، تحضيرًا لمباراة كوريا الشمالية غدًا الثلاثاء. pic.twitter.com/VlTzxc9mxT — المنتخب السعودي (@SaudiNT) January 7, 2019

Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi confirmed the news, saying, “We took as much as time as we could to declare the final playing list and we tried in every way to keep Salman with us. We understand and appreciate the effort made by Salman in trying to be with us, but unfortunately he didn’t pass the final test in the final training session and that’s why he had to call another player to the tournament.

مدرب المنتخب خوان بيتزي يستدعي اللاعب سلطان الغنام للمشاركة مع المنتخب الوطني في #كأس_آسيا2019 بدلاً عن لاعب الوسط عبدالله الخيبري الذي تعرض لإصابة في العضلة الخلفية للفخذ الأيسر. — المنتخب السعودي (@SaudiNT) January 7, 2019

Pizzi’s men begin their campaign against DPR Korea before squaring off against Qatar and Lebanon.