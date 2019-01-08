AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Saudi Arabia vs DPR Korea

Saudi Arabia will look to get their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign off to a bright start when they take on minnows DPR Korea in their opening game.

Saudi are strong favourites to top their group and even make a decent run in the knockouts, but they have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their opening fixture, with Salman Al Faraj ruled out of the competition and replaced by Nouh Al Mousa.

They still possess a formidable squad though with the likes of Yahya Al-Shehri and Fahad Al-Muwallad looking to make their mark.

For DPR Korea, on the other hand, the burden will be on the shoulders of veteran Jong Il-gwan and youngster Han Kwang-song to provide much of the creativity.

It looks a tall order, but this tournament has already seen its fair share of upsets – just ask Australia – and DPR Korea might just fancy their chances of sneaking away with a point.

Here’s how both teams could line up for this crucial encounter:

Saudi Arabia (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Waleed Abdullah

Defenders: Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yaseer Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al-Breik, Mohammed Al-Fatil

Midfielders: Abdullah Otayf, Housain Al-Mogahwi, Hattan Bahebri

Forwards: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Yahya Al-Shehri

DPR Korea (4-1-2-1-2)

Goalkeeper: Ri Myong-guk

Defenders: Kang Kuk-chol, Jang Kuk-chol, Kim Chol-bom, Sim Hyon-jin

Midfielders: Ri Yong-jik, Kim Yong-il, Ri Un-chol

Forwards: Han Kwang-song, Jong Il-gwan, Pak Kwang-ryong