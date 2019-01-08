AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Iraq vs Vietnam

On the back of a fourth-place finish in 2015, Iraq will look to go one better this time around when they begin their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign against Suzuki Cup champions Vietnam.

This is arguably the most evenly-matched contest set to take place in this group, with only 12 places separating the two teams in terms of FIFA Rankings.

Both teams have a number of young stars in their ranks, with the likes of Nguyen Quang Hai, Mohanad Ali holding the key for their sides.

The Golden Dragons made a few surprising changes to their squad that won the Suzuki Cup in December, opting to omit Nguyen Anh Duc, while defender Tran Dinh Trong was also ruled out of the competition earlier.

However, they still remain a side capable of making it through to the knockout rounds.

For Iraq, on the other hand, the onus will be on the likes of Hussein Ali and Mohanad to spark their run.

Here’s a look at how both sides could line up for this crucial fixture:

Iraq (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Jalal Hassan

Defenders: Frans Dhia Putro, Ahmad Ibrahim, Ali Faez, Ali Adnan

Midfielders: Safaa Hadi, Osama Rashid, Ahmed Yasin, Bashar Resan, Hussein Ali

Forwards: Mohanad Ali

Vietnam (3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Dang Van Lam

Defenders: Que Ngoc Hai, Bui Tien Dung, Do Duy Manh

Midfielders: Nguyen Huy Hung, Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Trong Hoang, Do Hung Dung

Forwards: Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Cong Phuong, Phan Van Duc