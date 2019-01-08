Watch: Mehdi Taremi scores his second and Iran’s third in AFC Asian Cup 2019 match against Yemen

The Group D of AFC Asian Cup 2019 kicked off with the match between Iran and Yemen. Team Melli are considered out and out favourites to take all three points from this match.

Iran raced to a 3-0 lead within 25 minutes as they tore the Yemen defence to shreds. After opening the scoring in the 12th minute, Iran’s lead was doubled by an own goal from Saoud Al-Sowadi after an Ashkan Dejagah free-kick came back from the post, struck the Yemen player and went right in, in the 23rd minute.

The lead was then tripled by Taremi two minutes later. Here’s the goal.

Watch Saoud Al-Sowadi’s own goal here.