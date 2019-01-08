Watch: Mehdi Taremi gives Iran an early lead in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 opener against Yemen

The Group D of AFC Asian Cup 2019 kicked off with the match between Iran and Yemen. Team Melli are considered out and out favourites to take all three points from this match.

As expected, Carlos Queiroz’s side took an early lead, in the 12th minute itself through Mehdi Taremi. Yemen goalkeeper Saoud Al-Sowadi was at fault for the goal as well as he could have done better to hold on to Sardar Azmoun’s shot.

Taremi was quick to pounce on the goalkeeper’s error and send Iran one up in the match.