AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 1-0 Philippines, Player Ratings

The Azkals gave a spirited performance to hold off Asian powerhouse Korea Republic at bay for majority of the encounter but a Hwang Ui-Jo’s strike in the 67th minute meant Paulo Bento’s side gained all three points from the AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter.

Here’s how the players from both the sides fared in the match.

KOREA REPUBLIC

GK – Kim Seung-gyu (5) The Korean shot-stopper was called into action on a couple of occasions but didn’t have to make a big save per se.

DF – Lee Yong (6) Lee Yong was a constant menace for the Azkals down the right and played in quite a few crosses.

DF – Kim Min-Jae (6) A decent performance from the centre-back as he made three clearances, a tackle and an interception to keep the Azkals attackers at bay.

DF – Kim Young-Gwon (6) Partnered up well with his fellow central defender and made two tackles along with a clearance and an interception.

DF – Kim Jin-Su (7) The left-back was menacing down the flank and was involved in quite a few Korean attacks. He played in as many as 10 crosses.

MF – Jung Woo-young (7) A solid performance from the central midfielder. Over 90% of his 141 passes found his teammates.

MF – Ki Sung-yueng (5) The Newcastle United midfielder was taken off due to an injury early in the second half. Hopefully, his injury is not bad enough to keep him out of the tournament.

MF – Lee Jae-Sung (5) A sub-par performance from Lee Jae-Sung as he wasn’t involved in most of the attacks from the Korea Republic side and lost the ball quite a few times as well. He was taken off in the 86th minute for Ju Se-Jong.

MF – Koo Ja-Cheol (5) Playing as the number 10, a lot was expected from the midfielder. However, he would be highly disappointed with his performance as he failed to create a single chance and was taken off for Lee Chung-Yong in the 64th minute.

MF – Hwang Hee-Chan (7) Assisted Hwang Ui-Jo for the only goal scored in the match and created a couple more chances. Though he did lose quite a few duels.

FW – Hwang Ui-Jo (8) A great performance by the Korean forward. His finish for the only goal of the match was perfectly executed

Substitutes

Lee Chung-Yong (6) Came on in the 64th minute and was instrumental in making sure that the Azkals don’t get one back.

Hwang In-Beom (6) Came on in the 58th minute and managed to create a chance.

Ju Se-Jong (N/A) Came on in the 86th minute and couldn’t affect the play as much.

PHILIPPINES

GK – Michael Falkesgaard (7) A solid performance from the Philippines shot-stopper. He made quite a few crucial saves to keep the Azkals in the game.

DF – Luke Woodland (8) Woodland made as many as five clearances and three tackles and along with his fellow central defenders, was one of the best players on the pitch.

DF – Álvaro Silva (9) A near-perfect performance from Silva as he made as many as 11 clearances and three crucial tackles. The only small mistake he made resulted in the goal.

DF – Stephan Palla (8) Same as his fellow centre-backs, Palla was one of the best performers on the pitch. His stats read nine clearances, one tackle and one interception.

DF – Daisuke Sato (6) Not up to the mark on the night as he misplaced quite a few passes. Would want to put in a way better shift in the next encounter.

MF – Stephan Schröck (8) The captain created a lot of problems for the Koreans and led from the front. Was full of running throughout the match.

MF – Patrick Reichelt (7) Though he wasn’t as good in the first half, he improved considerably in the second to drive the Azkals on the brink of earning a huge point against the Korean side.

MF – Manuel Ott (6) Stationed in the middle of the field, Ott wasn’t at his best tonight and was taken off for Adam Tull in the 78th minute.

MF – John-Patrick Strauss (8) A solid defensive performance from the midfielder with as many as six clearances and two interceptions. He was taken off in the 89th minute for Phil Younghusband.

MF – Kevin Ingreso (7) Though his teammates gave their all, Ingreso wasn’t quite at his best tonight still managed to win as many as five duels. Was taken off in the 75th minute for Iain Ramsay.

FW – Javier Patiño (8) A great performance from the Philippines forward who gave his all tonight to get on the scoresheet. He stretched the Korean defence and found pockets of space, it was only his finishing that probably let him down.

Substitutes

Iain Ramsay (7) Spent a little over 15 minutes on the pitch and managed to create a chance.

Adam Tull (5) Tull came on for Ott in the 78th minute but couldn’t get into the thick of action.

Phil Younghusband (N/A) Philippines’ record goalscorer didn’t spend enough time on the pitch to create a difference.