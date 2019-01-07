Watch: Korea Republic take the lead as Hwang Ui-Jo finishes superbly against Philippines at the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Korea Republic took the lead with an impressive finish from Hwang Ui-Jo, finally breaching a stoic Philippines defence at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Korea Republic may actually have scored against the run of play as Philippines looked very good in attack, but they were finally able to break the deadlock through some good work in attack.

Take a look at the goal by Hwang Ui-Jo below:

67′ GOAL! KOREA REPUBLIC SCORE! After more than an hour of trying and failing, the Koreans finally take the lead through Hwang Ui-Jo!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KORvPHI pic.twitter.com/hrQoxNpQFG — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019

Group C looks like a tough group to get out of already, as China PR struggled to beat Kyrgyz Republic 2-1 in the earlier game of the day.