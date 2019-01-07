AFC Asian Cup 2019: Newcastle United star suffers injury scare on international duty with Korea Republic

Korea Republic could have some problems ahead of their next game at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as one of their star players Ki Sung-Yeung was forced to leave the field against Philippines due to injury.

The Koreans already have Son Heung-Min missing for the first two matches, and may well have another Premier League player out of the team as Ki misses out.

Bad news for Ki Sung Yueng… and KNT Cup chances… and Newcastle https://t.co/VRYYAKU8tp — Korean Footballers (@KoreaFootAbroad) January 7, 2019

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder is out with a long term injury with early reports claiming that he has suffered a hamstring injury. But either way, one of the favourites for the AFC Asian Cup have been struck a major blow.

Ki Sung-Yeung has previously played with Swansea City in the Premier League as well and knows all about the big stage, having represented his nation at some of the biggest tournaments.

10′ Crazy deflection from Ki Sung-yueng’s shot but Philippines breathe a sigh of relief as it goes just wide!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KORvPHI pic.twitter.com/qMtPmGWZ2A — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019

Group C is already looking like a tough one to get out of, with China PR barely getting past Kyrgyz Republic and Philippines proving how lethal they can be as well.