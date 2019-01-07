AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic toil to win over brave Azkals

Korea Republic got their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign up and running on Monday but were made to toil for their 1-0 win over a spirited Philippines.

Despite being widely tipped to cruise past the tournament debutants in Group C, Korea Republic struggled to break down their opponents and had a few nervy moments of their own with Azkals striker Javier Patino posing a real threat.

⏱FULL TIME | 🇰🇷 KOR 1 – 0 PHI 🇵🇭 Korea Republic collect their first three points of the #AsianCup2019 tournament. pic.twitter.com/goQXP60ItS — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) January 7, 2019

However, Hwang Ui-jo popped up with the only goal of the game in the 67th minute to spare the Taegeuk Warriors’ blushes and send his side level on points with China PR at the top of the group.

As expected, the South Koreans did not take long to gain a stranglehold on the contest but they were largely restricted to half-chances and efforts from distance.

41′ Javier Patino strikes a sweet volley from Daisuke Sato’s amazing aerial ball but straight at the Korean goalkeeper!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KORvPHI pic.twitter.com/QIyKZNsyfa — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019

In fact, it was Philippines who had the best chance of the opening 45 when Daisuke Sato showed excellent determination to win possession on the halfway line and storm forward before floating the ball to Patino, whose ferocious volley forced Kim Seung-gyu into a smart save.

Patino had another chance nine minutes after the restart when he forced his way free down the left and fed the ball to John-Patrick Strauss, before following up and receiving possession back inside the area.

Unfortunately for him and his team, he failed to get enough purchase on his shot and Kim was able to make a comfortable save.

54′ Oh what a chance for Philippines to go one up here but after all the hard work, Javier Patino hits straight at Kim Seung-gyu!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KORvPHI pic.twitter.com/cWuU5kc62l — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019

It was beginning to look like an upset was on the cards, which would not have been completely unthinkable given some of the results thus far in the tournament.

But seven minutes after the hour mark, Korea Republic finally got the breakthrough when Hwang Hee-chan latched onto Lee Chung-yong’s incisive pass and his cut-back was latched onto by Hwang Ui-jo, who kept his composure to steady before smashing a shot into the roof of the net.

67′ GOAL! KOREA REPUBLIC SCORE! After more than an hour of trying and failing, the Koreans finally take the lead through Hwang Ui-Jo!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KORvPHI pic.twitter.com/hrQoxNpQFG — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019

The Hwang connection nearly came off again in the 67th minute with Hee-chan bulldozing his way free inside the box before laying the ball off to Ui-jo.

74′ What a save from Michael Falkesgaard to deny Hwang Ui-Jo a second and keep the Azkals in the game!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KORvPHI pic.twitter.com/74DDF5oSO1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019

Nonetheless, the Gamba Osaka was denied on this occasion as Michael Falkesgaard did brilliantly to deny him from point-blank range.

As the game entered its closing stages, Korea Republic were increasingly content to play out the remainder of the contest and they did just that, although the narrow margin of the scoreline reflected just how proud the Azkals can be of their debut efforts.

KOREA REPUBLIC: Kim Seung-gyu, Lee Yong, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Ki Sung-yueng (Hwang In-beom 58’), Jung Woo-young, Lee Jae-sung (Ju Se-jong 86’), Koo Ja-cheol (Lee Chung-yong 64’), Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang Ui-jo.

PHILIPPINES: Michael Falkesgaard, Stephan Schrock, Luke Woodland, Alvaro Silva, Stephan Palla, Daisuke Sato, Patrick Reichelt, John-Patrick Strauss (Phil Younghusband 89’), Manny Ott (Adam Tull 78’), Kevin Ingreso (Iain Ramsay 75’), Javier Patino.