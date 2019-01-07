AFC Asian Cup 2019: ‘Small’ team Yemen can dream of beating Iran – coach Jan Kocian

Yemen’s Slovak coach has heaped praise on Iran national team and head coach Carlos Queiroz ahead of their Group D match in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

“The world knows Iran. They had a great 2018 FIFA World Cup and in Carlos Queiroz, one of the best coaches in the world,” said Kocian who takes Yemen to their first-ever appearance in the Asian continental championship.

“We are, however, not going to let that get to us. We already have a concept of how we are going to play. We respect Iran, Iraq and Vietnam but we are not going to be afraid,” he said in the news conference ahead of the match.

Kocian also said that his team go into the tournament without the weight of expectation and can dream of upsetting the heavyweights of Asia.

“There is no pressure on the team and as a ‘small’ team, we are allowed to dream and that dream is to defeat Iran,” he said.