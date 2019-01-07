AFC Asian Cup 2019: China PR 2-1 Kyrgyz Republic, Player Ratings

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 saw a Group C encounter between China PR and Kyrgyz Republic. The Chinese came from behind to win, and we now take a look at each player’s performance.

China

GK- J. Yan (7) Had nothing to do in the second half, couldn’t keep a clean sheet.

DF- C. Zhang (7) Kept it quiet in the second period, but was slightly stretched in the first half.

DF- Zhangmos (7) Could have made more of a defensive impact, but solid nonetheless.

DF- X. Feng (7) Kept it tight enough, but first half performance was only average.

DF- K. Shi (6) Came off the pitch, could have perhaps had more influence in the game.

DF- Y. Liu (7) Made some important runs down the flank, defensively just about okay.

MF- X. Wu (8) Controlled midfield well, would have liked to get on the score sheet.

MF- Z. Chi (8) Tried to be more influential as the game progressed, but fitness was the highlight.

MF- J. Jin (7) Had to come off too, could perhaps have done a little more going forward.

FW- L. Gao (8) Gave Kyrgyz all sorts of trouble in the second half, made himself a nuisance in the box.

FW- W. Lei (9) Perhaps the highlight again for China, his skill proved why he is China’s best player.

Substitutes

Y. Liu (7) Didn’t have to do a whole lot, but kept it tight enough when Kyrgyz attacked.

J. Hao (7) Another substitute, Hao didn’t have too much time to shine.

D. Yu (9) Came off the bench and scored a brilliant goal for the winner.

Kyrgyz Republic

GK- P. Matiash (3) Very poor in the second half. Unbelievable error and the second goal was poorly conceded too.

DF- K. Zhyrgalbek Uulu (5) Did well in the first half, but a poor second period and also picked up a booking.

DF- D. Tagoe (7) Did decently enough, but second half found himself in some trouble with the Chinese attack.

DF- T. Kozubaev (6) Crumbled in the second period after a pretty impressive first half performance.

DF- V. Kichin (6) Couldn’t keep pace with the China wingers at times, even though the first half was promising.

MF- A. Israilov (8) Brilliant volleyed finish to give Kyrgyz the lead, but lost the initiative in the second period.

MF- E. Bernhardt (6) Not influential enough in the second half, and was substituted as well.

MF- F. Musabekov (7) Wasn’t too bad, but lost the ball a few times and wasn’t able to play the ball into the forwards.

MF- B. Sagynbaev (7) Had a very promising first half, but couldn’t latch onto the ball enough second time around.

FW- V. Lux (7) Had to be subbed off towards the end, would have liked to be in the game more.

FW- M. Murzaev (7) Didn’t have good service in the second half, did well in the first period.

Substitutes

A. Sydykov (5) Came on to make an impact, but couldn’t quite do it.

B. Ernist (5) Off the bench, but hardly had the impact needed.

A. Zemlianukhin (5) Made an appearance, but not influential enough.