Watch: Kyrgyz Republic goalkeeper commits howler as China PR hit back in AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter

China PR were given a huge lifeline as Kyrgyz Republic goalkeeper Pavel Matiash committed a serious howler to hand the Chinese an unlikely equalizing goal in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter.

Kyrgyz Republic had earlier taken the lead, but a simple corner was shockingly pushed into his own goal by Matiash, who was obviously attempting to put the ball over the bar instead.

As can be seen in the video below, the goalkeeping mistake was inexcusable and has now put Kyrgyz Republic in all sorts of trouble. Take a look.

50′ GOAL! China PR 1-1 Kyrgyz Republic Oh my goodness, what has Pavel Matiash done here?! China equalise just five minutes into the match after a horrible mistake from the Kyrgyz goalkeeper!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #CHNvKGZ pic.twitter.com/1JlI5eQUmb — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019