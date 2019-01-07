With China PR coming from behind to take all three points against a surprisingly well-drilled Kyrgyz Republic side in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia looks at the five major talking points from the game.

Akhlidin Israilov struck for Kyrgyztan in the 42nd minute with a sensational volley, before a howler by goalkeeper Pavel Matiash just five minutes into the second half allowed China back into the game. The Chinese looked completely rejuvenated after the goal, finally showing some well-worked attacking play before grabbing a second late on in the 78th minute to complete their comeback – seeing the game through to seal their first win of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

1) Strong Kyrgyz Republic start forces Lippi into 24th minute substitution

Ranked 15 places below China in the FIFA World rankings, Kyrgyz Republic were widely billed as the underdogs prior to the commencement of the match. Managed by World Cup-winning coach Marcelo Lippi, a footballing legend in his own right, the Chinese were expected to dominate the game.

They were left shell-shocked however, by a strong start from their opponents, who went toe-to-toe with them and even dominated proceedings at times. China’s need to shuffle things up was evident and such was the start by Kyrgyz Republic that coach Lippi was forced into a tactical switch in the first half itself – Yu Dabao coming on for Jin Jingdao to freshen things up in the middle.

2) Underdogs cap off a brilliant first half with audacious goal

Playing some scintillating football at times in the first half, the Kyrgyz team finally got their reward near the end of the first half. Just as China was looking to get into the game, Akhlidin Israilov scored with a strike of pure quality – volleying it past the Chinese keeper and into the net.

Having scored what was their first-ever goal in the tournament, the players and staff went into complete delirium and with respect to the quality of their performance in the first half, it’s hard to say the goal was anything less than well-deserved.

3) Matiash’s howlers gift game to China

Looking to claim their first win in their first-ever Asian Cup game, Kyrgyzstan were well on track until a calamitous error by goalkeeper Pavel Matiash let China back into the game just five minutes after the restart. The Chinese looked nervy once they had gone behind and a routine ball which should’ve been easily caught by the Kyrgyz keeper was instead palmed by him into his own net, giving China the breakthrough they so desperately craved.

That wasn’t all as the Kyrgyz keeper was culpable for China’s second goal as well, coming off his line far too early and making it ridiculously easy for substitute Yu Dabao to slot the ball into the net after rounding him up – completing China’s comeback.

4) Poor finishing costs Kyrgyz Republic

26′ Oh what a miss! Vitalij Lux skies a glorious opportunity to get Kyrgyz Republic in front. Remains 0-0!#AsianCup2019 #BrintItAll #CHNvKGZ pic.twitter.com/DnA8DYXST1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019

While China had their own share of blunders in front of goal which could’ve changed the game’s flow much sooner, Kyrgyzstan might have been out of reach had they worked their openings better. As early as the 26th minute, Lux spurned a glorious opportunity to put his team a goal up.

They came close again in the 39th minute before finally breaking the deadlock as the clock struck 42. Another header late on might have given them a draw, but alas, for the Kyrgyz team – it just wasn’t meant to be today.

5) Nervy China relieved after lucky win

Had it not been for some huge blunders and poor finishing by their opponents, China might well have been on the losing side against a team they are expected to beat every day of the week. Marcelo Lippi’s men looked vulnerable throughout the first half – rarely looking like a side managed by a World Cup winning coach.

The only credit to Lippi’s men was the fact that they upped the ante tremendously after their lucky break for the first goal – putting Kyrgyztan under pressure for the first time in the game and continued their resurgence throughout, which finally led to their second goal while giving them enough momentum to see the game through as well.