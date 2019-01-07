Watch: Debutants Kyrgyz Republic stun China PR as they take the lead in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 opener

The AFC Asian Cup saw yet another shocker as Kyrgyz Republic stunned China PR with a goal to lead at half-time in Al Ain.

The goal was scored by Akhlidin Israilov for the tournament debutants with a brilliant volley, and you can see what it means to the players and staff of the nation.

China PR now have it all to do as they try and hit back in the second half. We have a real match on our hands now. Can this tournament get any more exciting and unpredictable?

Watch the goal scored by Akhlidin Israilov below: