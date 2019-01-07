Marcello Lippi’s China PR survived a minor scare as they came back from behind to defeat debutants Kyrgyz Republic 2-1 in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Monday.

It was a game of two halves as Kyrgyz Republic dominated the proceedings in the first half and went ahead through former PSIS Semarang midfielder Akhlidin Israilov. But a much-improved China took advantage of two comical errors from Kyrgyz goalkeeper Pavel Matiash to begin their campaign collecting all three points.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

Making their maiden appearance, the Kyrgyz didn’t look out of place in the continental championship as they took the game to the Chinese in the early minutes moving the ball around and throwing bodies forward. They even had shouts of penalty turned down when Shi Ke looked to have handled the ball inside the area in the eighth minute.

In what turned out to be a very open start to the game, Wu Lei had China’s first effort at goal when he fired straight at Kyrgyz goalkeeper Pavel Matiash from distance a minute later.

In the 17th minute, Gao Lin, latching onto a ball launched forward by Lui Yang, charged into the area and cut inside, but was closed down by Kyrgyz defender Valery Kichin just in time. Kichin was once again his nation’s saviour as he recovered in time block the follow-up effort from Wu Xi from the edge of the area.

Kyrgyz Republic have looked the more dangerous side in the opening exchanges and are passing more freely than their Chinese counterparts!#AsianCup2019 #BrintItAll #CHNvKGZ pic.twitter.com/fdFYAnXYws — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019

Wu, the 29-year-old midfilder who plays for Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League, again fired one from the distance in the 29th minute, but only to drag his shot wide of Matiash’s goal. But the White Falcons should have been one goal to the good already by that time in the game.

In the 26th minute, Vitalij Lux, who plays his club football in the German lower division, was played through on goal by Mirlan Murzaev, but the 29-year-old forward who tried to place his shot past the onrushing China custodian Yan Junling made a mess of his finish.

26′ Oh what a miss! Vitalij Lux skies a glorious opportunity to get Kyrgyz Republic in front. Remains 0-0!#AsianCup2019 #BrintItAll #CHNvKGZ pic.twitter.com/DnA8DYXST1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019

But they would make up for it not much later as the midfielder Israilov fired in the historic goal in the 42nd minute. Kichin’s long throw-in to the box was headed back to the edge of the area by Murzaev for the waiting Israilov to fire a low drive that beat the keeper and went in off the post.

42′ GOAL FOR KYRGYZ REPUBLIC! Akhlidin Israilov slots it past the Chinese goalkeeper to send the underdogs 1-0 up on the stroke of half-time!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #CHNvKGZ pic.twitter.com/eRdMbkiCBM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019

Marcello Lippi brought on Hao Junmin in place of Shi for the second half and China looked a different outfit after the lime break. And they were back on level terms as — but it had as much to do with careless goalkeeping from Kyrgyz Republic’s Matiash as China’s attacking intent.

78′ GOAL FOR CHINA PR! CHN 2-1 KGZ Yu Dabao completes China PR’s comeback after another error from the Kyrgyz defence!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #CHNvKGZ pic.twitter.com/HKs8F6jPAr — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019

A China corner kick in the 50th minute of the game was headed by Kichin at the near post and looped awkwardly towards the goal. But instead of knocking the ball over the bar, the goalkeeper punched the ball into his own goal instead helping China a way back into the game.

50′ GOAL! China PR 1-1 Kyrgyz Republic Oh my goodness, what has Pavel Matiash done here?! China equalise just five minutes into the match after a horrible mistake from the Kyrgyz goalkeeper!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #CHNvKGZ pic.twitter.com/1JlI5eQUmb — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 7, 2019

There were chances for substitute Hao and Wu Lei as China continued to probe during the second, but it came down to another goalkeeping error for them to find their second — this time Matiash advanced from his line with the hopes of clearing the threat but found himself in the no man’s land as substitute Yu Dabao rounded the custodian and put the ball into an unguarded goal.

CHINA PR: Yan Junling, Shi Ke (Hao Junmin 45′), Zhang Linpeng, Feng Xiaoting, Liu Yang, Zhang Chengdong (Liu Yiming 89′), Chi Zhongguo, Wu Xi, Jin Jingdao (Yu Dabao 24′), Gao Lin, Wu Lei

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC: Pavel Matiash, Valery Kichin, Tamirlan Kozubaev, Akhlidin Israilov (Anton Zemlianukhin 61′), Daniel Tagoe, Mirlan Murzaev, Bekzhan Sagynbaev, Kairat Zhyrgalbek, Farhat Musabekov, Vitalij Lux (Ernist Batyrkanov 88′), Edgar Bernhardt (Aziz Sydkov 82′)