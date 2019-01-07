AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines star Stephan Schrock believes Azkals can surprise Korea Republic

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 continues today as Korea Republic take on Philippines in one of the games. The Group C encounter is heavily tilted in the favor of Korea Republic, but Philippines star Stephan Schrock is confident his team can pull off a surprise.

Speaking on the game with The Azkals, Schrock mentioned his team’s desire to win and that they are capable of taking on the big boys of Asia.

“We don’t have the easiest team to start the Asian Cup but we have worked hard during the past two years to reach this stage,” Schrock said. “We are grateful and happy to represent the Philippines in the biggest tournament in Asia. It will be a tough game for us, but there are surprises everywhere and we’re willing to give everything.”

“There’s always something to learn whether you win or lose, you take something from each game. We won’t be the favorites tomorrow, but we will have answers on that. To improve is a lot, we’ll take it step by step and we will do a good job tomorrow no matter what the outcome.”

Regardless of the confidence, the vice-captain will be aware that the Azkals start on the back foot against a Korea Republic side gunning for all the glory, with their sights firmly set on winning the AFC Asian Cup 2019.