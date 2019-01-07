AFC Asian Cup 2019: Want to play better football and make the fans happy, says new Thailand manager Sirisak

Thailand manager Milovan Rajevac was sacked earlier today after his side’s calamitous 4-1 defeat to India in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 opener. Rajevac has been replaced by his assistant Sirisak Yodyardthai who will lead the national team for the remainder of the campaign.

Sirisak has now expressed his regret at the extreme step to sack Rajevac while conceding that it was a decision that had to be taken.

“I believe that no one wants this kind of thing to happen. But with the current situation and the problems we are facing, I can understand why the association had to make this decision.”

He also added that while the task of stepping into Rajevac’s shoes is not an easy one, he intends to do everything in his power to make Thailand competitive again.

“I acknowledge that taking up this duty is difficult but I still believe the potential of Thai players is not inferior to anyone, so if we cooperate and support each other, I believe that we will put on better performances.”

Sirisak also opened up about what exactly went wrong with the former coach’s reign and expressed his desire to succeed alongside new assistant Choketawee Promrut.

“I hope that both I and coach Choketawee will improve the situation and the atmosphere of the team in the next two matches.”

Sirisak went on to add that they will need to put up a better fight against UAE and Bahrain and pick up as many points as they can, whilst also playing a brand of football fans enjoy.

“We have to be more concise. We have two important matches coming up against Bahrain and UAE. We have to find ways to showcase more variety and gain some points. Lastly, I hope that we can make the fans happy with the football we play.”