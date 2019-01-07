AFC Asian Cup 2019: Need to learn from India defeat and unite as one, says Teerasil Dangda

Thailand skipper Teerasil Dangda has opened up about the War Elephants’ humbling 4-1 defeat to India in their opening AFC Asian Cup 2019 fixture, urging his side to put the disappointment behind them and focus on the task at hand.

Teerasil also alluded to the fact that the Blue Tigers’ goal early in the second half knocked the stuffing out of Thailand and changed the course of the game.

“The first half we played well, but the second half we conceded the goal early which changed everything. Our confidence, courage, everything reduced and we found it difficult. It’s a shame. But it’s football, not only must you play well, but you must also play consistently for 90 minutes.”

The skipper scored Thailand’s equaliser in the first half, but conceded that personal milestones mean nothing to him if the side does not end up winning the game.

“Personally, it feels okay to score a goal. But it has almost no meaning when the results come out like this. But we must not be desperate, two matches are still remaining.”

“We have to work harder than ever. Let this defeat be a lesson from which we can learn. I want everyone to get up, forget about the disappointment, look forward and go forward together. Importantly, we have to unite as one and have to fight.”

Teerasil also thanked all the fans who travelled to the Al Nahyan stadium to support the side, apologizing for the final outcome.

“I want to thank all the fans, both traveling to cheer and those that stay in Thailand. I want to say that all of us are sorry too and really want to apologize. I’ll try to do better in the second game, I hope all the fans will continue to cheer us.”

Thailand will square off against UAE and Bahrain in their next two matches and must win both if they are to stand a realistic chance of qualifying.