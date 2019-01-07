AFC Asian Cup 2019: India, Thailand set for major FIFA rankings change after Asian Cup encounter

India dispatched Thailand 4-1 in their Group A opening encounter and it was a match that had a bearing on the rankings of both teams.

India arrived into the match with FIFA ranking 97, while their opponents Thailand were ranked number 118 heading in.

Two Sunil Chhetri goals in either half followed by a clever dink from Anirudh Thapa and a masterful finish from Jeje Lalpekhlua saw India run out clear and deserved winners on the day.

Thai captain Teerasil Dangda got the solitary goal for his team, heading in from a perfectly flighted freekick in the first half to cancel out a Sunil Chhetri penalty that put India 1-0 up in the 26th minute.

After the match, India moved up 2 spots in the rankings and now find themselves sitting in the 95th position with a points tally of 1254.62. Thailand, on the other hand, slipped 4 spots in the rankings and are now in the 122nd spot with 1144.84 points.

India gained 14.83 points thanks to their dominant performance while Thailand ended up losing the same amount.

In their next match, India will face tournament hosts and favourites UAE, who are ranked 79, while Thailand will face Bahrain who are ranked 113.