AFC Asian Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri reacts to overtaking Lionel Messi in International active goalscorers list

Sunil Chhetri bagged a brace in India’s opening AFC Asian Cup Group A game against Thailand and in the process, surpassed Lionel Messi to become the second highest active goalscorer in International football.

Chhetri, 34, was on target with a penalty in the first half and a sublime first time finish a minute after the restart to extend his international goal tally to 67 – two higher than Lionel Messi. He then provided the key pass that released Udanta through on goal to eventually set up a cheeky chip from Anirudh Thapa in the 67th minute. Substitute Jeje Lalpekhlua rounded off the scoring with a masterful top poke in the 80th minute.

After his exploits, Chhetri is now second on the list of active international goal scorers, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo who has 85 goals to his name.

After the match, the Indian captain reacted to the Indian team’s performance against Thailand and also addressed a question about surpassing Lionel Messi on the list with typical humility.

“I don’t take it too seriously. I mean there’s no comparison whatsoever between me and Lionel Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo,” he said.

“But I’m very very honoured. I don’t take it for granted the kind of goals that I score for my country. Every time I get an opportunity, I’ll do my best to score for my country.”