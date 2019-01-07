AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Iran vs Yemen

Three-time Asian Cup champions Iran begin their 2019 campaign against debutants Yemen in what looks like a rather straightforward assignment on paper.

Iran though will be without the services of Saeid Ezatolahi who was ruled out of the competition earlier. Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s status too remains a mystery and he is unlikely to feature.

However, with a number of veterans in the side, including the likes of Sardar Azmoun, who recently returned from retirement, as well as Masoud Shojaei, they should have more than enough to get past Yemen.

Yemen though will pose a threat, with Abdulwasea Al-Matari and Ahmed Al-Sarori both more than capable of causing the best of defences problems.

Here, we take a look at how both sides could line up for the crucial encounter:

Iran (4-1-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Alireza Beiranvand

Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian

Midfielders: Masoud Shojaei, Omid Ebrahimi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi, Karim Ansarifard

Forwards: Sardar Azmoun

Yemen (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Mohammed Ayash

Defenders: Abdulaziz Al-Gumaei, Mohammed Fuad Omar, Mohammed Boqshan, Mudir Abdurabu

Midfielders: Wahid Al-Khyat, Hussein Ahmed Al-Ghazi, Ala Al-Sasi, Abdulwasea Al-Matari, Mohammed Ba Rowis

Forwards: Ahmed Al-Sarori

