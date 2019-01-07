AFC Asian Cup 2019: Underestimating Philippines would be a huge mistake, feels Korea Republic coach Paulo Bento

Korea Republic enter the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as one of the favourites after a rather successful World Cup campaign, but despite being drawn against newbies Philippines and Kyrgyz Republic, as well as struggling China, manager Paulo Bento is refusing to look ahead to the knockout rounds.

“We are going to respect all the teams that we are going to play, and today we will have this behaviour since the beginning of the game, and we had this behaviour since the beginning of our preparations, which is the most important,” Bento said to AFC.com.

“A big mistake would be that if we think the game is going to be easy. That is the worst mistake we can make. I believe we are not going to make that (mistake). I believe in my players in the way that they are going to play.

“Our focus in this moment, is the game that we are going to play tomorrow. After that, we will think about the second, and after that, the third.”

Korea kickstart their campaign against debutants Philippines, who are coming off the back of a rather successful Suzuki Cup, but will be without the services of star keeper Neil Etheridge.

Bento, who will be hoping to get off to the perfect start, has prepared his charges well and knows exactly what the Azkals have in store for them.

“We can conclude that Philippines is a team that uses two tactical systems. We will try to prepare our team for both situations, but at the same time, they are a team that uses counter-attacks in a good way with fast players.

“It will be a difficult game, but we will try to dominate the game from the beginning, and I think we have a good chance to win the game, although there will be lots of difficulties.”