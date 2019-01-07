AFC Asian Cup 2019: Lippi is not the world champion with China, says Kyrgyz Republic coach Aleksandr Krestinin

The Kyrgyz Republic will make their Asian Cup debut when they take on Marcello Lippi’s China later today, but their manager Aleksandr Krestinin believes they should not be intimidated by the aura of the Italian tactician.

Krestinin also feels his side should not be overawed by the occasion or the opponent, stating that China have not enjoyed too much success in recent years.

“Obviously China has a very experienced coach who is a world champion, but he was not the world champion with China. We don’t remember China winning anything in recent years,” he said to AFC.com

“(Us not being favourites to win) is the opinion of the Chinese media, but the score is currently 0-0 and we will see what happens.”

He also believes that the lack of experience will not play too much of a role in the ultimate outcome, especially since their preparation has been ideal.

“No one is born with experience, and we are gaining it step by step. We had a quality preparation for the tournament, which started last spring as soon as we qualified for the Asian Cup.”

“We had a few controlled friendly matches against very good opponents of comparable quality with teams in the Asian Cup and, all in all, we are ready.”

China, meanwhile, come into the tournament on the back of a string of poor results, but they remain a strong side; a sentiment echoed by the Russian manager.

“All I know about the Chinese team is that they are a strong, well-balanced team. I don’t know any more than that, but we are going to play our game well and we only need to focus on ourselves.”

“There are many leaders in this team. There are 11 players on the pitch and we all support each other. We are ready to play at the very highest level.”