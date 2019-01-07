AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan, Korea are favourites but China can spring a surprise, says coach Marcello Lippi

China begin their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign in the midst of a poor run of form, but coach Marcello Lippi believes they can put the past behind them and focus on springing a surprise in the competition.

The Italian took charge of the Chinese national team back in 2016, and has had a fairly torrid time of it, however, he is looking to wipe the slate clean and end his stint with Team Dragon on a high.

“It’s very simple. Our target is to do our best and achieve a good result. We know that we have prepared very hard for this competition for nearly 40 days, and we know that in a competition like this there are favourites like Korea (Republic), Japan, (Islamic Republic of) Iran and Australia, but in this kind of competition you always have a surprise team,” Lippi said to AFC.com

“So we really can become the surprise of this tournament, because it’s now seven years that I have worked in China and I really want to give this big satisfaction to all the Chinese fans.”

China will be without the services of three key players for their opening encounter though, with captain Zheng Zhi suspended for the key tie and Wei Shihao and Xiao Zhi injured.

“Unfortunately those two players (Wei and Xiao) will not be available for the opening match. They will be available for the second match. We knew that our captain (Zheng) would be suspended for the first group stage game against Kyrgyz Republic, so we have prepared very well in order to be ready for this without him.”

China will be looking to get their campaign off to the perfect start with the three points against debutant Kyrgyz Republic.